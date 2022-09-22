The prime minister would deliver Malaysia’s National Statement at the General Debate tomorrow in the Malay language, which is his own initiative to promote the Malay language on the international stage. — Bernama pic

NEW YORK, Sept 22 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has arrived in New York to join other world leaders from more than 150 countries at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The aircraft carrying the prime minister landed at the John F. Kennedy International Airport at 4.10am (4.10pm Malaysia time).

On hand to welcome Ismail Sabri at the airport were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah and Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the United Nations Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin.

The prime minister would deliver Malaysia’s National Statement at the General Debate tomorrow in the Malay language, which is his own initiative to promote the Malay language on the international stage, such as the United Nations.

This will be the second appearance by the prime minister at the United Nations, after attending virtually the 76th Session last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Saifuddin told the Malaysian media here that Ismail Sabri was expected to share in his speech some of Malaysia’s experiences in dealing with the pandemic and global challenges, as well as, highlight some solutions to international conflicts, such as the situation in Ukraine, Palestine and Myanmar.

Saifuddin said the UNGA’s 77th session themed “A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges,” was timely as it would allow member states to tap multilateral platforms to address various global issues.

“The prime minister will also underline the importance of peaceful coexistence concept in resolving disputes peacefully in order to create a family of nations,” he said.

On the sideline of the UNGA, the prime minister is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings, starting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

Tomorrow, he would meet Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas and both leaders would witness the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Malaysia and Palestine, namely on the establishment of a Joint Committee Meeting, as well as on the cooperation in the field of health, tourism and Islamic affairs.

Also tomorrow, Ismail Sabri will meet his Netherland counterpart Mark Ruttel and on Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During his stay in the city, the prime minister will also host a “Keluarga Malaysia” dinner for the Malaysian diaspora in the United States. — Bernama