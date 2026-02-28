SHAH ALAM, Feb 28 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, graced a breaking-of-fast event with 700 members of the Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) community at Masjid Al-Wathiqu Billah Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin, UiTM Shah Alam, yesterday.

His Royal Highness arrived at 6.45pm, accompanied by the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, and was received by UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin.

The Tengku Permaisuri, who is the university’s pro-chancellor, later presented contributions to 35 asnaf students and students with disabilities, including two staff members with disabilities.

The RM7,000 was allocated through UiTM’s Zakat, Sedekah and Wakaf (ZAWAF) Division, with each recipient receiving RM200.

Their Royal Highnesses later broke fast and performed the Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers together with the university fraternity. — Bernama