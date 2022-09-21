Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during the ‘A Year as Health Minister’ interview at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya September 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 — It is not conducive to hold the 15th general election (GE15) during the flood season as many factors need to be considered, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

Besides health considerations, the Health Ministry (MoH) is of the view that many factors, including manpower and public safety, must be taken into account.

“Firstly, manpower as quite a lot would be needed for the election while many hands would be needed as well during the monsoon season to handle temporary evacuation centres (PPS), to take care of people’s safety, and for evacuations.

“Secondly, many schools are used as PPS, and schools are also used as voting centres,” he said during the ‘A Year as Health Minister’ interview at MoH here today.

From a health point of view, Khairy said due to the weather conditions then, there will be an increase in water-borne diseases as well as other illnesses such as fever, flu and so on.

“So, the MoH’s view is it is not conducive to hold an election during this flood season,” the Rembau MP said when asked to comment on the matter.

On Sept 17, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he would announce the date for the dissolution of parliament soon to pave the way for GE15.

Asked whether the MoH had proposed dates it felt suitable for GE15 to be held, Khairy said the matter was discussed in general but it was up to the prime minister to decide.

The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast that the country would experience continuous heavy rain from mid-November, leading to major floods at the end of the month.

MetMalaysia expects the weather impact to be more significant given that Northeast Monsoon was prevalent during that period, and as such the risk of continuous heavy rain and large-scale flooding was high. — Bernama