GEORGE TOWN, Sept 21 — Penang DAP will be interviewing its 19 incumbent assemblymen next after completing interviews with proposed new faces, said Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang lawmaker said the interview process, which is part of the party’s candidature selection process for the 15th general election, will not take long to complete.

“In the interviews, we will be able to understand the ideas or preferences of the incumbents and whether they want to vacate to give way to new faces,” he said during a press conference at Komtar today.

He said DAP has made the commitment to introduce new faces in every general election so some incumbents may have to make way for them.

However, Chow said he cannot reveal the outcome of the interviews of the proposed new faces yet.

“This will only be revealed during the general election,” he said.

Last month, Penang DAP conducted interview sessions for 30 new names proposed as potential candidates.

The Penang chief minister said Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) had a new annual general meeting yesterday to elect a new state PH leadership line-up.

“As there were changes in the state PKR leadership line-up, a new state PH leadership was selected and a statement will be released on this today,” he said.

He said a state PH convention will also be held soon.

“There will be a Jelajah PH where state PH leaders will visit each of the state constituencies,” he said.

He said the Jelajah PH will probably be held in October and November.

“The Jelajah CM is almost completed, with one last constituency, Tanjung yet to be covered,” he said.

He said he will be visiting his own constituency officially under the Jelajah CM programme on October 10.