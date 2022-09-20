File picture of a man wading through flood water outside his house in Kampung Johan Setia in Klang, December 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 20 — Eight out of nine districts in Selangor have been identified as flood prone hotspots, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

The agency said the Department of Irrigation and Drainage has identified the eight districts, namely, Klang, Petaling, Gombak, Hulu Langat, Sepang, Kuala Langat, Sabak Bernam, and Kuala Selangor.

Hulu Selangor is not listed as a flood-prone district.

Based on a Facebook posting tonight, Nadma said the hotspots were identified based on the frequency of more than three floods between 2019 and 2022.

At the same time, all nine districts across Selangor are at risk of flooding, and the determination was made based on the areas that experienced floods.

For further information, the public can refer to the Nadma Facebook and the National Security Council’s Instagram. — Bernama