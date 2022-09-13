KUANTAN, Sept 13 — A total of 12,500 operations personnel from 332 fire stations nationwide have been ordered to prepare for floods during the north-east monsoon, which is expected to begin in November.

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the department would be strengthened with the help of 3,200 officers who will be on duty during office hours, including those from enforcement, building inspection, training, and research, as well as members of the Fire and Engineering Academy.

“We will establish an on-call service to support members who are on duty around the clock. The preparedness includes 1,800 assets involving 1,400 land vehicles, 400 water logistic units and eight aircraft stationed in Penang, Selangor and Sarawak,” he told reporters after presenting the Excellent Service Award (APC) for the Year 2021 to Pahang JBPM officers and personnel here today.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hamdan said the fire department would also gather information on hotspots in all states so that personnel and resources could be channelled to the appropriate location.

As a precautionary measure, he said plans were afoot to move firefighters and assets to areas where severe flooding was expected to occur to avoid untoward incidents. — Bernama