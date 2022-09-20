Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said a man was arrested in the raid, and following the arrest of the suspect, the police arrested six more men in raids conducted in several states. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The police busted a drug trafficking syndicate masterminded by a local with the seizure of 263.88 kilogrammes of syabu worth about RM8.53 million in a raid at an apartment in Segambut here last Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said a man was arrested in the raid, and following the arrest of the suspect, the police arrested six more men in raids conducted in several states.

He said three suspects were arrested in Perak, two in Penang and one in Selangor.

The suspects, aged between 24 and 47, are believed to be active since last July and all of them are in remand for seven days until this Saturday for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he told a press conference here today.

He said of the seven arrested, four had previous records and five tested positive for drug.

Yahaya said besides the drugs, which were found in 226 packages, the police also seized four vehicles, namely a Toyota Alphard, a Ford Ranger, a Perodua Axia and a Perodua Bezza , all worth RM424,750.

He said the seized drugs, which could be used by 473,760 addicts, were believed obtained from the north of the peninsula before being sent to the capital for distribution. — Bernama