KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Traders and hawkers in the capital who have yet to obtain their business licences from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) have been urged to apply before December 31 to avoid enforcement action.

Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said that DBKL will implement the business legalisation process starting January 1 next year and there will be no compromise after that.

“For three months, starting October 1, enforcement will be relaxed to give opportunities to traders in Kuala Lumpur to apply for a licence.

“There will be no more compromises for traders without a valid licence after that period,” he said in a press conference here today.

Earlier, Jalaluddin presented the licence for a static roadside stall offer letters to 18 hawkers doing business in Jalan Palong, Taman Miharja, in Cheras.

Jalaluddin also reminded traders to comply with the set rules and conditions to avoid their licences being cancelled. — Bernama