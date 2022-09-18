Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said the construction of the flood wall was to replace the use of sandbags, which were a temporary measure to combat the problem of flash floods in the capital. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is in the process of obtaining a suitable design to build a flood wall at flash flood hotspots identified in the capital.

Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said the construction of the flood wall was to replace the use of sandbags, which were a temporary measure to combat the problem of flash floods in the capital.

“The flood wall must be designed properly and carefully so that it can prevent the overflow of strong currents during heavy rains, thus serving to block water (floods) from reaching low-lying areas.

“We have already engaged with a competent contractor to build it once the design is finalised,” he told reporters after launching Kuala Lumpur Sport, Event and Facilities (KLSPEF) application at Dataran DBKL today.

At the same time, Mahadi said DBKL and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), and agencies involved in flood mitigation management will hold further discussions in preparation for the rainy season.

“We will be meeting this week to discuss in more detail other appropriate steps to be taken based on the latest data from DID as an effort to deal with the high amount of rainfall at the end of the year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahadi, in his speech, said the KLSPEF application would enable the city folks to make bookings and payments for 63 multipurpose halls and sports complexes under the supervision of DBKL online.

“Previously, the reservation for these premises was done manually or via the website. I believe this application will be more convenient for residents and help achieve DBKL’s goal of making Kuala Lumpur a smart city by 2025,” he said.

Users can download this application via Playstore and AppStore. — Bernama