PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman cum Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that BN is ready to brave the rain and floods to face the 15th General Election (GE15) even if it is called during the monsoon season at the end of this year, has been misinterpreted, said Ketereh Member of Parliament Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar, who is communications and multimedia minister, said Ahmad Zahid’s statement was actually referring to the preparedness of BN election machinery to face the GE15 in any given situation.

“I like to think in a positive way that the statement by Ahmad Zahid gave emphasis on BN’s preparedness if the GE15 is called during the flood season, and it doesn’t necessarily mean to have the GE15 called despite the floods.

“I just try to clear things up. It was not about holding the GE15 during the floods. The statement was misinterpreted as it was not issued officially in writing,” he told reporters after launching the original soundtrack and trailer of the film, Seratus, here today.

Annuar said this in response to Ahmad Zahid’s statement made during the launch of BN Youth machinery at the Titiwangsa Stadium in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday.

Annuar also opined that the holding of GE15 during the monsoon season was inappropriate as floods would definitely make it difficult for the voters to come out and cast their votes.

“When we want to hold an election, the aspect of convenience and safe environment for the voters must be taken into account.

“During a monsoon season, priorities will be on saving the lives and properties of the victims. Transportation will also become a problem. In this situation, it will not be seen as being in line with the principle of holding an election to give the people the opportunity to exercise their rights,” he said.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported as saying that the date of the dissolution of Parliament will be announced soon to pave the way for the GE15. — Bernama