KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today asked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi if they are prepared to be held accountable for damages incurred should the next general election (GE15) coincide with the monsoonal flood season.

In a statement today, Lim said that the country should not have to suffer Ahmad Zahid’s “self-seeking objectives” in relation to his party’s pressure on the prime minister to hold GE15 soon.

“My only question is: Are Ismail Sabri and Ahmad Zahid prepared to take responsibility if lives are lost and properties are damaged if the next GE is held during monsoon season?” said Lim.

“Based on the experience last year, people are able to assess the Barisan Nasional or Perikatan Nasional government’s response to the massive floods affecting people in the country and it is common sense for the rakyat not wanting to lose their homes or lives during this year’s monsoon,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid has been accused by Opposition MPs of pushing for GE15 in the hopes that Umno-led BN wins and he would be able to find a way to break out of the litany of corruption cases he faces in the Malaysian courts.

For the past few months, Ahmad Zahid and a large portion of Umno have repeatedly called on Ismail Sabri, the party’s vice-president, to dissolve parliament and hold elections soon, as they think that support for BN is at a high, following wins at several state polls.

Despite initially standing up to the pressure, Ismail Sabri said last Saturday that GE15 is “very close” to being held with the date to be set with Zahid.