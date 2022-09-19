Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar speaks in a press conference after the 18th Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation meeting in Putrajaya September 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — The Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sales (JMKM) programme (JMKM) will be introduced in October at public higher education institutions (IPTAs) to ease the burden on undergraduates with the reopening of universities after the semester break, said Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation member Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Noh, who is also Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, said for a start the programme will begin in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in the first week of October as a pilot project before being extended to 20 IPT campuses nationwide.

In a press conference after the 18th task force meeting here today, Noh said the format of the programme is the same as the existing JMKM, where sales will be conducted for two days every week until December 31.

“Items to be on sale are stationery, document copies, printing services, pre-paid additional data, books and food,” he said.

On September 15, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when speaking at the Majlis Kemuncak Semarak Patriotik IPT 2022 at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), Kuala Lumpur was reported to have announced that JMKM will be expanded to IPTAs and private universities from October this year.

The JMKM programme, which began in mid-August, gives access to the public to purchase items for a cheaper price each week. — Bernama