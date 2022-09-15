Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the relevant agencies must ensure necessities were in adequate supply. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 15 — The Jihad Against Inflation Special Task Force wants ensured sufficient supply of necessities in states expected to be affected by floods and no hike in the prices.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the relevant agencies must also ensure this.

Nanta who chaired the task force meeting here today, said Nadma, the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry and his ministry must ensure no price increase of basic necessities in the flood-affected states.

He said preparations in facing the floods were made in line with the announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on activating the District Disaster Management Committees (JPBD) in facing the northeast monsoon.

“These include increasing stocks and the logistical plan for distribution to the flood-affected states such as for ROVR petrol supply, diesel and so on.

The northeast monsoon usually brings heavy rain which often results in major floods, especially in the East Coast states. The Meteorological Department Malaysia (MET Malaysia) predicts that the northeast monsoon 2022/2023 season will be from November 2022 until March 2023.

Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang are expected to experience heavy rain from this November to December while Johor, Sabah and Sarawak could experience it from this December until January next year. — Bernama