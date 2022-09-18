Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the ministry has been channelling tens of millions of ringgit in the form of cash aid and equipment to the agricultural sector affected by natural disasters, including floods, yearly. — Bernama pic

BELURAN, Sept 18 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) has been channelling tens of millions of ringgit in the form of cash aid and equipment to the agricultural sector affected by natural disasters, including floods, yearly.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the ministry is always alert and takes measures to reduce the impact on crops and livestock through departments and agencies under Mafi, especially in the face of floods at the end of every year.

“Disasters like floods always happen but the magnitude varies. Last year, for example, the extent of flooding across the country was quite critical and had an impact on the agriculture and food sectors

“This year, we are always prepared to reduce the impact (of floods),” he told reporters after the Semarak Tani Keluarga Malaysia programme here today.

Ronald said fishermen, farmers and breeders are important communities that the government must take care of in line with the National Agriculture and Food Policy to ensure national food security.

On the Semarak Tani Keluarga Malaysia, Ronald said the programme is a compilation of products under Mafi to help strengthen rural agro-food communities and to disseminate information about the latest government approaches and policies directly to the local people.

“It is Mafi’s effort to get direct views and feedback from the agro-food community on the impact of the ministry’s implementation of policies and approaches. The programme also aimed to assure of the government’s commitment and continuous efforts to improve their income and living standards.

At the event, Ronald, who is also Beluran MP, also witnessed the handing over of the new Beluran pasar tamu, which was developed by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) for RM746,000 for the Beluran District Council.

Apart from that, he also presented fishermen’s subsistence allowance (ESHN) amounting to RM193,275.80 in cash to 650 fishermen in Beluran.

Ronald said some 7,671 fishermen in Sabah received RM22,013,900 for this year.

The two-day programme which started yesterday, has generated RM175,000 in sales involving 184 entrepreneurs, with 21,000 visitors. — Bernama