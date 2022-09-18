A Roewe 950 hybrid electric car is displayed with its plug-in charger at an electric car dealership in Shanghai in this file photo taken on January 11, 2017. — Reutrers pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Automotive players are hoping for an extension of tax breaks for electric vehicles (EVs) in the upcoming Budget 2023.

Malaysia Automotive Association (MAA) president Datuk Aishah Ahmad said the association is appreciative of the government’s effort to support the EV market but to end some the current incentives in 2023 is too early.

“We seek extension of full import and excise tax exemption for completely built-up units (CBU) EVs while the market is preparing for the growth of EVs in Malaysia.

“We hope there will be incentives for up to 10 years,” she told Bernama.

She said while efforts for locally assembled completely knocked-down (CKD) EVs may be on progress, EVs sales figure from CBU units have started to climb this year as Budget 2022 incentives kicked in.

Only 274 units of new EVs were registered in 2021, from total industry volume (TIV) of 508,911 units.

Budget 2022 offered 100 per cent exemption of import and excise duties as well as zero road tax for CBU EVs up to December 31, 2023, and 100 per cent duty exemption for CKD EVs up to December 31, 2025. — Bernama