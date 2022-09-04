NEW YORK, Sept 4 — Two years ago, American startup Aptera Motors caused a sensation when it unveiled a three-wheeled, all-electric prototype vehicle equipped with solar panels for a record range announced at 1600 km on a single charge. Today, a production model is up for pre-order, with the first shipments expected in 2023.

To achieve such a performance, this unusual car draws on its many assets: A build from light composite materials, a record air penetration coefficient (Cx) of 0.13, and a little more than 3 square meters of solar cells spread over its roof. As an optional extra, it is possible to add even more solar panels to further boost range. On its own, the continuous solar charging system is expected to meet the daily needs of most motorists, or about 60 km.

The interior is less spectacular and more minimalist. It is composed in part of sustainable materials, although Aptera hasn’t yet named them specifically. This model, supposedly designed to last a lifetime, is priced between US$25,900 and US$50,700 (RM116,000 and RM227,000), depending on the chosen configuration (power of the electric motor, battery capacity). A deposit of only US$100 is required to reserve your model. And you certainly won’t go unnoticed driving this car around town. However, for the moment, only American motorists will be able to buy this curious vehicle.

This achievement echoes another ambitious project from the Dutch manufacturer Lightyear, which soon plans to release an electric sedan itself covered with solar panels, albeit with a much more modest range, not exceeding 600 km.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is the only current manufacturer to offer a model equipped with a solar roof, with its Sonata. — ETX Studio