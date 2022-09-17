Istana Negara is illuminated with orange light in conjunction with the World Patient Safety Day theme color to show solidarity for patient safety, September 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Orange light rays illuminated the Istana Negara and several landmarks in the federal capital tonight, as a sign of solidarity in celebration of World Patient Safety Day 2022 which takes place today (Sept 17).

Istana Negara in collaboration with the Federal Territories Department of Health participated in the programme by switching on orange lights starting at 8pm until 10pm, at three strategic locations around the palace, namely the Main Gate, Parade Square and Anjung Utama Dome.

A Bernama check found that iconic monuments in several locations in the capital city including the Kuala Lumpur Tower began to glow in orange light as early as 7.30pm and it was clearly visible from Istana Negara.

Earlier in May 2020, the Istana Negara was also lit up but with blue light at night as a sign of acknowledgement for the sacrifices of the country's frontliners in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the country at the time.

Meanwhile, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department principal senior assistant director Dr Siti Nor Emyliana Su'aif said the programme which is celebrated worldwide is a resolution to increase awareness of patient safety.

"The colour orange was chosen as the official colour for World Patient Safety Day as well as a symbol of Universal Health Coverage. The focus of this year's celebration being 'Medication Without Harm'," she said when contacted by Bernama.

She said those residing in the federal capital can also support the programme by participating in the photography competition held in conjunction with 'KL in Orange' taking place tonight.

"Support can be shown by uploading a photo of the monuments on social media and the closing date for the competition is this Sept 20. Participation certificates will be given to the 10 best entries," she said.

Last Monday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a post on his Facebook said three iconic locations, namely KLCC Lake Symphony Fountain, Kuala Lumpur Tower and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), would be lit up in orange.

In addition, Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL), Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital, Tuanku Muhriz Chancellor's Hospital UKM, University of Malaya Medical Centre, Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital and Institute of Respiratory Medicine also participated in the orange solidarity.

World Patient Safety Day is celebrated on Sept 17 every year to call for global unity and concerted action by all parties to improve patient safety and recognise it as a global health priority. — Bernama