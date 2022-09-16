Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends the Malaysia Day 2022 celebration by riding a rickshaw at the A’Famosa Banda Hilir Independence Declaration Memorial Square in Melaka, September 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 16 — The process of building a united Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), one that carries the national identity must continue to be preserved in order to guarantee continuity of the country’s sovereignty, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The prime minister said as the nation ages, challenges and threats become more complexed, with enemies constantly making attempts to cause divisions through economic, political and social issues, adding there were also external forces trying to disrupt peace and stability.

There is real concern that these elements, if allowed to prevail and dominate, will prove to be a menace that could threaten Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) unity, he said.

He said like sparks that ignite a bonfire, if not stopped, is capable of fanning the flames of enmity and cause racial and religious strife that will weaken Keluarga Malaysia and eventually, destroy the country.

The prime minister went on to cite the Malay idiom, “kukur apa kepada kukur, nyiur juga yang binasa”, which carries the meaning that while it is always easy to instruct someone, those who execute the task are the ones who face difficulties.

“Uniting all the states with diverse backgrounds, what more when there are geographical challenges and the South China Sea dividing us, is no easy task.

“Therefore, the values instilled in Keluarga Malaysia, which are based on inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude are important ingredients in building its strength — from Perlis to Sabah, so that it remains firmly united, strong and resistant to challenges in the face globalisation,” he said.

The prime minister said this in his speech at the 2022 Malaysia Day celebration at the Independence Declaration Memorial Square in Banda Hilir here tonight.

He said despite having a diverse background, these values when combined with the concept of Tasamuh (tolerance) outlined by Islam, are guarantees for Malaysia’s survival and for it to remain a peaceful, stable, harmonious and prosperous country.

Ismail Sabri said fostering unity among Keluarga Malaysia, comprising various religious, racial, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds, is an extremely important government agenda.

“Malaysia was formed and developed based on a guarantee of justice, protection and rights given to every Malaysian family. All members of Keluarga Malaysia are free to practise their culture and religion and master various languages,” he said.

The prime minister, meanwhile, said the national-level Malaysia Day celebration this year was the first to be held outside Sabah and Sarawak, adding that the venue, namely the Independence Declaration Memorial Square, would certainly evoke memories of one of the country’s most important historical events.

He said Melaka’s Banda Hilir witnessed the declaration of independence on February 20, 1956 and also the lowering of the Union Jack at 6.30pm on August 30, 1957.

“Historical records bear witness that the declaration was the cure needed to overcome the nation’s grief after Melaka was colonised for over 400 years,” he said. — Bernama