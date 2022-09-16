(From left) Mohd Faez, 31, Hafiz, 34, and Farabi Zawali, 35, don local superhero costumes and sarong in the Keretapi Sarong Programme 2022 in conjunction with Malaysia Day 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, September 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Although the national-level Malaysia Day 2022 celebrations are held in Melaka, four other states, Pahang, Sarawak, Penang and Perak are holding various events to commemorate the formation of the country on September 16.

In Pahang, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the annual state-level celebrations were to remember the historic achievement and the sacrifice of those who fought for the country’s sovereignty.

“History needs to be remembered to keep bad influences away....teaching history can shape character and instil patriotism and the sense of prosperity that we have enjoyed since the formation of Malaysia.

“This will help us realise the negative consequences should we get embroiled in internal strife. We should live in tolerance in a harmonious manner and avoid belittling, insulting and nitpicking amongst ourselves,” he said during his speech as he officiated the Pahang-level Malaysia Day celebrations at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah in Rompin today.

In Sarawak, over 700 people participated in the 20-kilometre (km) Unity Ride programme held in conjunction with the state-level celebrations at the site of the former Bintulu Airport, which was officiated by Sarawak Deputy Transport Minister (River and Sea) Datuk Henry Harry Jinep at 7.30am today.

Cyclists take part in Malaysia Day celebrations in George Town, Penang, September 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

In Penang, the state celebrations were held at Vercea Trade and Exhibition Centre in Batu Kawan, with Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak together with his wife, Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Nor, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and the state executive committee members in attendance.

Chow in his speech said that the state government must always work to raise the level of tolerance and cooperation between people of different races, religions and cultures, and that everything that had been achieved so far was the result of the harmony and togetherness of Malaysians.

“Approaches to boost our unity should continue to be made, and it is everyone’s duty to preserve the harmony and benefits enjoyed by Malaysians,” he said.

In Perak, 110 fishermen’s boats joined a procession along Kelubong to the Sungai Kerang Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) Jetty as part of the Malaysia Day celebrations for the Bukit Gantang parliamentary constituency.

The 10-km procession began at 8am from the jetty and was joined by Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, who is also LKIM chairman.

Female visitors wearing traditional clothing while attending the Keretapi Sarong programme in conjunction with Malaysia Day 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, September 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile in Ipoh, it was all retro and classic as the Ipoh Social Club and Locco gathered locals, all decked in sarongs and retro outfits from the 60s to the 90s to celebrate Malaysia Day at the Ipoh Railway Station at 8.30am today.

Over 200 people, dressed in classic outfits, joined the Keretapi Sarong 2022 programme, and walked around Ipoh distributing food to the homeless.

In Kelantan, 150 youth participated in the Kembara Anak Merdeka motorcycle convoy organised by the Ketereh parliamentary service centre that began from Kompleks Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan (YKK), Kota Bharu to Tok Bali, Pasir Puteh.

Ketereh Umno Youth Chief Saipudin Mohamad said the youth gathering was aimed to show youth togetherness in commemorating this auspicious day.

Also, local fans reacted positively to the news that local blockbuster film, Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan, began streaming online on Netflix today in conjunction with Malaysia Day, with even Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan tweeting about it. He posted, “#MatKilau Di #Netflix Wow. Best film this decade. No need to go to theatres. Let’s watch once again.” — Bernama