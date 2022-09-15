Tun S. Samy Vellu breathed his last at 7am at his residence here at the age of 86. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― Malaysia has lost a statesman and seasoned politician who had contributed so much to the development of public infrastructure and the Indian community with the demise of Tun S. Samy Vellu early today.

Samy Vellu breathed his last at 7am at his residence here at the age of 86.

During his time, Samy Vellu was one of the country’s longest-serving Cabinet ministers by being in the Cabinet for almost 30 years, starting as Works Minister from 1979 to 1989.

During his tenure as Work Minister, Samy Vellu played a very significant role in developing the road network and transport system in the country and for his efforts, he was conferred the International Man of the Year Award by the International Road Federation (IPF) in 1987.

Prior to his appointment as a full minister, Samy Vellu was the Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government.

From 1989 to 1995, he served as the Minister of Energy, Telecommunications and Posts, which saw his success in handling the privatisation of the Department of Telecommunications, National Electricity Board and Department of Posts, before returning to the Works Ministry from 1995 to 2008.

Samy Vellu also played a big role in the construction of the North-South Highway and the Penang Bridge.

In 2011, he was appointed as Malaysia’s Special Envoy of Infrastructure to India and Southern Asia with a ministerial rank.

Samy Vellu was also among the big names who contributed to the idea of Malaysia having its own satellite, MEASAT-1, which was launched to orbit in January 1996.

In politics, Samy Vellu was also the longest-serving MIC president, having held the post for over three decades.

He also retained his parliamentary seat of Sungai Siput for eight terms, which he contested and won for the first time in the 4th General Election in 1974 before finally losing the seat to Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj of the Socialist Party of Malaysia in the 12th general election.

Samy Vellu’s political career began in 1959 as a member of MIC in Batu Caves before being elected as the secretary for the branch.

He was then elected as MIC Youth chief in 1971, vice-president in 1975, deputy president in 1977 and ultimately as the party president in 1981 after assuming the duties following the death of the Tan Sri V. Manickavasagam in 1979.

In education, Sammy Vellu was also the main driving force behind the establishment of Maju Institute of Educational Development (MIED), Tafe College, as well as the Asian Institute of Medicine, Science and Technology (Aimst).

Samy Vellu married Toh Puan R. Indrani and they were blessed with two children, S. Mangayarkarasi and Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari. ― Bernama