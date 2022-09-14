Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg (2nd left) presents a trophy and mock cheque to SMK Batu Lintang Kuching student Irdina Hani Muhammad Rasli under the SPM category at the launching of the 30th Sarawak Premier Special Award ceremony in Kuching September 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 14 — The Sarawak Foundation provides an alternative for the state’s students to obtain tertiary education, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the opportunity could be used especially by those who did not get a place in local universities through the University Admission Unit (UPU).

He explained that Sarawak, through the foundation, owned five universities in the state that could provide places for its students.

They are Swinburne University in Kuching, Curtin University in Miri, University Of Technology Sarawak (UTS) in Sibu, the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS) and i-Cats University College.

“This means there is a bright future for our children. Previously, if they wanted to go to university, they would have to apply through the UPU, but sometimes they do not get a place or the course they are interested in.

“But now, under the universities belonging to the Sarawak government, we no longer have to only rely on the UPU,” he said at the launching of the 30th Sarawak Premier Special Award ceremony here today.

Introduced in 1992, the award gives recognition to schools, educationists and also excellent students in an effort to raise the standard of education and human capital development in the state.

A total of 58 recipients were feted today.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the Sarawak Foundation had played a crucial role in providing educational opportunities to Sarawak children since its inception in 1971.

“The Sarawak Foundation has succeeded in producing children with knowledge and, in fact, many of them have been successful and become leaders in the state,” he said. — Bernama