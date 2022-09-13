Sarawak Premier and GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg arrives for the GPS supreme council meeting in Kuching, September 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, 13 Sept — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will maintain the status quo in its parliamentary seat distribution for the 15th General Election (GE15).

GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, said that GPS was moving with one voice and agreement on the issue of seat distribution.

“Yes, we will maintain (the status quo),” he told reporters after chairing the GPS Supreme Council Meeting here today.

The PBB, which leads the GPS, currently has 13 Members of Parliament (MPs).

The other three GPS component parties are the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), which has two MPs; Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), also with two MPs; and the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), with one MP.

In GE14, PBB contested 14 parliamentary seats, SUPP (seven), PRS (six) and PDP (four). — Bernama