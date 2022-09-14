Ismail said the four areas affected by flash floods were Taman Sri Panchor, Kampung Sengkuang, Kampung Baru Sri Gading and Pekan Seri Gading. — Picture via Twitter

BATU PAHAT, Sept 14 — A total of 600 residents in several areas in Sri Gading, near here, were evacuated to a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sri Gading after their homes were affected by flash floods early this morning.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said all the victims consisting of 190 families were evacuated following the rising water after continuous heavy rain from 1.30am until 5.30am, in addition to clashing with the high tide phenomenon at around 3am.

He said the four areas affected by flash floods were Taman Sri Panchor, Kampung Sengkuang, Kampung Baru Sri Gading and Pekan Seri Gading.

“Initially, PPS was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Gading but that school was also flooded and the victims were later transferred to SMK Seri Gading.

“Efforts to evacuate victims are ongoing, however, until now the main roads connecting Batu Pahat with other districts are still passable by all vehicles,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from the police, the rescue operation also involved the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Civil Defence Force (APM), the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and the district health centre (PKD). — Bernama