GEORGE TOWN, Sept 13 — The Health Ministry (MoH) will accommodate if Datuk Seri Najib Razak needs to be admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said he called MoH yesterday to discuss Najib’s health condition.

“I told MoH to try and accommodate whatever he needs, and if he has to be admitted to IJN, MoH will have to make the decision,” he said during a press conference after the official opening of the World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2022 (WCIT 2022) here.

This morning, Najib’s lead defence lawyer told the High Court that the former prime minister was hospitalised at the Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah that Najib would not be able to attend court today, or even not tomorrow.

Najib was supposed to be in court for his ongoing trial for the misappropriation of RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad's (1MDB) funds.