BATU KAWAN, Feb 12 — Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) has announced a 50 per cent toll discount for the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS) on Saturday and Sunday in conjunction with the 2026 Chinese New Year celebration.

JKSB said the 50 per cent discount is for Class 1 (private) vehicles.

“The discount will take effect from 12.01am on Saturday (February 14) until 11.59pm on Sunday (February 15),” it said in a Facebook post today.

The Cabinet had earlier agreed to grant a 50 per cent toll discount in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, also on February 14 and 15.

The discount applies to Class 1 private vehicles at all toll plazas as well as Class 2 vehicles at the Penang Bridge, but excludes toll plazas at the country’s borders, namely the Sultan Iskandar Building Toll on the North-South Expressway and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link. — Bernama