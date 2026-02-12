KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The Wilayah Persekutuan Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has pointed out the importance of having a functional fire safety system at premises around KL, especially in strata buildings.

Speaking to local media at the Jalan Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Station, KL Bomba director Hassan As’ari Haji Omar said strata building owners should regularly inspect and maintain their fire safety systems to ensure smooth emergency operations.

Hassan also shared that although the implementation of fire safety systems at premises around KL is adequate, there is room for improvement.

“We still need to improve the existing fire safety installation system.

“If it is still insufficient, they must ensure it is brought up to standard so that the people’s well-being, lives and property can be safeguarded,” Hassan said.

Hassan also pointed out that many casualties from fire incidents were not because of the fire directly but, more often than not, were due to extreme heat and toxic smoke.

He urged the public that, in the event of a fire, they should head straight to the nearest exit rather than seeking shelter in bathrooms or toilets, warning that such actions could prove fatal.

“It is vital to note that enclosed spaces pose a severe risk during a fire.

“High temperatures can cause standing water to boil and smoke to concentrate, resulting in respiratory failure and internal injuries,” he said, stressing that seeking refuge in such areas during a fire is strongly discouraged.

Hassan also emphasised that strata buildings, including skyscrapers and super tall buildings in KL, need to have a Fire Certificate to ensure that their fire safety systems are always functional and in compliance with existing laws.

“KL Fire and Rescue Department maintains a close partnership with building managements as we conduct case-by-case engagements to ensure all fire safety systems meet legal requirements.

“Rather than applying a blanket penalty, we recognise that each premise has unique risks,” he said.

For the upcoming festive season, Hassan said that around 800 personnel will be on duty from Chinese New Year until Hari Raya Aidilfitri.