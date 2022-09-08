File picture of a house destroyed by a flash flood July 5, 2022 affecting Kampung Bukit Iboi and its surrounding areas in Baling, Kedah. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BALING, Sept 8 — The temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Dewan Masjid Al Huda, Kampung Hangus here was closed at 7pm today after the last family still there returned to their home.

Baling District Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Lt (PA) Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz said, however, that the PPS at Dewan Terbuka Kampung Padang Empang was still operational.

“The last flood victims at the PPS in Dewan Masjid Al Huda, Kampung Hangus involved a family comprising 12 members and all of them have gone back.

“The PPS at Dewan Terbuka Kampung Padang Empang, meanwhile, is housing 94 victims from 30 families. They include four babies, 21 senior citizens, 31 children and 38 adults,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, as of 8.30pm, the weather was good in Baling district and they were still monitoring the location from time to time.

On Tuesday, about 130 people from 37 families were housed in PPS after their homes were hit by flash floods following more than two hours of torrential rain.

Five houses in Taman Bayu Sejahtera, 11 in Kampung Sungai Batu, 17 in Kampung Iboi, five in Kampung Bendang Padang and eight in Kampung Hangus were among those affected.

This incident was the third time that flash floods had hit Kampung Iboi and other areas located in the Sungai Kupang range, after floods claimed three lives, including that of a pregnant woman, on July 4.

Floods struck the area a second time on July 28, but no lives were lost this time. — Bernama