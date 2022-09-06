File picture of workers clearing the aftermath of the flash flood affecting Kampung Bukit Iboi and its surrounding areas in Baling, Kedah, July 5, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BALING, Sept 6 — Kampung Iboi here has once again been hit by flash floods, with water levels of the river surpassing the Bailey bridge in the village.

Kampung Iboi Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) chairman Abu Hassan Samah said heavy rains began at 5pm and continued for around two hours, causing the water level of Sungai Kupang to rise.

“This time’s flash floods are similar to the first incident, just that the impact isn’t that severe.

“There are residents who have evacuated and a temporary relief centre has been opened at Dewan Kampung Padang Empang but the number of evacuees has not been confirmed,” he told Bernama here today.

According to him, the rain has stopped at the village as of 9pm but they believe it is still raining in the Gunung Inas area.

“Residents in low-lying areas have and are evacuating to the centre over concerns that things might get worse.

“I was informed that there is timber drifting about and due to the high water level and strong currents, no one is permitted to enter the flood area for their own safety,” he added.

The Baling Civil Defence Force spokesman confirmed the incident and said they were still in the midst of gathering information.

Meanwhile, Baling district police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat confirmed that Taman Bayu Sejahtera and the area along the river from Kampung Iboi to Kampung Hangus were affected by the flash floods, and that the Bailey bridge had sustained structural damage and was closed to all traffic as it was submerged by floodwaters.

A total of 120 evacuees were currently housed in the Dewan Kampung Padang Empang relief centre, he said, adding that residents in Kampung Bendang Bechah and Kampung Hangus had been advised to evacuate after flooding began in the area. — Bernama