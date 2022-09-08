Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (3rd left) at the ceremony to hand over the flag to the Kedah contingent in conjunction with the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2022 at Dewan Seri Mentaloon, Kedah, September 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 8 — The Kedah government has asked the Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) to move the rain gauge to the top of Gunung Inas to allow for a more proper estimate of rainfall.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said that the rain gauge was currently placed at the foot of the mountain.

“Having the rain gauge at the foot of the mountain does not give a proper estimate of the rainfall. KASA needs to move it to higher ground to find out the actual amount of rainfall.

“This needs to be done because mud floods are happening frequently, especially each time there’s heavy rain, and that has affected residents at the Sungai Kupang range,” he said when asked to comment on the repeated floods in Baling on Tuesday.

Earlier, he attended the ceremony to hand over the flag to the Kedah contingent in conjunction with the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2022 at Dewan Seri Mentaloon here today.

Muhammad Sanusi said he had also instructed the relevant parties to expedite the process of moving sand from Sungai Kupang in Lata Chelak, Kampung Iboi to prevent mud floods from recurring.

“I have instructed the Baling Land and District Office to speed up work to deepen Sungai Kupang. If they have to work 24 hours also, just do it so that the process of deepening the river can be expedited in an effort to prevent floods from happening again,” he said.

Asked about the concerns voiced by the residents there, Muhammad Sanusi said a total of 17 houses in the “Yellow Zone” would be moved to a safer village after the land reclamation process is completed. — Bernama