Sabah Police commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said the curfew, from 6pm to 6am, involved the waters off Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau.— Bernama pic

LAHAD DATU, Aug 22 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which ends tomorrow, has been extended to September 7.

Sabah Police commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said the curfew, from 6pm to 6am, involved the waters off Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau.

“The curfew is extended to ensure the waters will not be encroached by terrorists, thus threatening the safety of residents, including international researchers conducting research, as well as tourists on the resort islands,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, information gathered revealed that groups involved in kidnapping for ransom and the Abu Sayyaf group were still trying to encroach into the waters to carry out kidnapping and cross-border crimes.

Idris said the curfew would also facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements and for the maritime community to feel safe with the presence of the security force vessels in the vicinity.

He added that all district police chiefs in the ESSZone had also been authorised to issue permits to eligible applicants for fishing activities or to attend to urgent matters during the curfew. — Bernama