Ipoh district police chief, ACP Yahaya Hassan said police received a distress call at around 5.49am and were informed that the victim, Loo Kok Chan, 79 was in the house. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Sept 5 — The charred remains of an elderly man was found inside a house that was razed by fire in Jalan Menglembu Barat, Menglembu here, early today.

Ipoh district police chief, ACP Yahaya Hassan said police received a distress call at around 5.49am and were informed that the victim, Loo Kok Chan, 79 was in the house.

He also said a team from the Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) was immediately sent to the scene.

“However, upon arrival, the rescue team discovered that fire had gutted the house and it was spreading to the house next door. Both houses were 80 per cent damaged due to the fire.

“Fire was completely put out an hour later. The rescue team later found the charred remains of the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement.

He also said two occupants of the house located next to the victim’s house did not suffer any injuries while the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action.

Yahaya added that police and the JBPM were still investigating the source of the fire and the loss incurred. — Bernama