JOHOR BARU, Sept 5 — An e-hailing driver pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of stabbing his ex-girlfriend with a knife and causing serious injury, late last month.

Mohamad Noor Faiz Md Hairi, 30, entered the plea after the charges were read out to him by a court interpreter before judge Siti Noraida Sulaiman.

According to the first charge, he is accused of stabbing Sheery Hazmah Yasib, 34, with a knife that could cause death.

He was charged under Section 307 (1) of the Penal Code which, if convicted, can be imprisoned for 10 years and fined while if injury was caused, can be imprisoned for a maximum of 20 years.

For the second charge, Mohamad Noor Faiz is alleged to have caused grievous hurt to Sheery Hazmah by using a knife that could cause death.

For this offence, the charge was framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of 20 years and a fine or whipping, if convicted.

The accused is alleged to have committed the offences on Aug 31 at Pangsapuri Meridin Bayview, Taman Sierra Perdana, near Masai, at 12.57pm.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Idayu Salim offered bail of RM20,000 for each charge with a local surety.

However, the accused, who was not represented, appealed for a lower bail citing that he has to support his four siblings and only works as an e-hailing driver.

Siti Noraida allowed bail at RM20,000 for both charges with one surety.

The court also ordered him not to disturb the victim or witnesses, report himself to the nearest police station on the first day of each month until the case is completed and surrender his passport to the court.

The judge set Nov 6 for case management including hiring of defence counsel, handover of documents and medical report. — Bernama