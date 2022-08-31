Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad had tasked his aide to lodge a police report against Rafizi Ramli over the latter's accusation involving the LCS scandal. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Kuala Lumpur police have confirmed today PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli is currently under police investigation for allegedly defaming Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad over the littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner Beh Eng Lai affirmed an investigation under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 for improper use of network facilities was underway after a police report was lodged against the former Pandan MP by Dr Abdul Latiff's aide.

"Rafizi Ramli will be called in to have his statement taken at the earliest to assist in our investigation," Beh said.

The report, in relation to accusations made by Rafizi on his blog and various social media platforms, was lodged yesterday.

Sayed Ahmad Muizzuddin Al Sayed Mohamad, Dr Abdul Latiff's special officer, had posted a video on YouTube, saying he had been instructed to file the police report as Rafizi had tarnished the Mersing MP’s reputation with repeated allegations of a second wife named Zainab Mohd Salleh, who had received a contract from the Defence Ministry worth tens of millions of ringgit.

According to a copy of the police report sighted by Malay Mail, the minister’s aide claimed Rafizi had made libellous and slanderous remarks in four blog posts, seven Twitter posts, and one TikTok video.

Rafizi himself had lodged a police report seeking the authorities to open an investigation that Dr Abdul Latiff and the person said to be his second wife are among central figures in the naval ship procurement fiasco.

Rafizi has alleged that Zainab Mohd Salleh is Dr Abdul Latiff’s second wife and the owner of Alizes Marine Ltd, a company which LCS funds were funnelled into and that was named in the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, two controversial lists that were supposedly leaked and detailed how offshore companies were hiding money gained from illicit activities around the world.

Rafizi also dared Dr Abdul Latiff to sue him and two companies — Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Berhad and Alliance IFA (M) Sdn Bhd — that named the minister in their LCS procurement investigative reports for defamation, saying that mere denials are not enough.