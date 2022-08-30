While wishing Happy National Day to all Malaysians, the King also expressed gratitude for the unity and harmony of the people continue to be a strong foundation in maintaining stability, peace and prosperity in the country. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Social solidarity, national integration and racial unity are keys to national harmony, prosperity and wellbeing, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said today.

In fact, the King said they were also the keys to gaining strength to face any challenges ahead, in accordance with this year’s National Day theme of “Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama” (Keluarga Malaysia Standing Strong Together).

“In that regard, His Majesty said it is a shared responsibility of all to not only preserve and protect national harmony that we have enjoyed so far but also to nurture it among ourselves as a Malaysian Family.

“His Majesty is of the view that if the people stay united, play their roles and hold fast to the keys, then we will be able to curb those groups or extremists who sow seeds of divisiveness and fan the flames of racism to cause disharmony in the country for personal gain,” Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement today.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah also reminded the people to beware of the wolves in sheep’s clothing who were also capable of causing disunity among the people and shaking the country’s stability through their lies and seditious remarks statements which contravened the principles of Rukun Negara, the ultimate key to racial harmony and unity.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty also called on the people to remember the history of more than six decades ago when the spirit of patriotism and love for the country succeeded in uniting the people, determined and committed, to rise and fight against colonialism until the desired independence finally became a reality.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah also encouraged the people to commemorate and appreciate the deeds and contributions of the patriots and freedom fighters, as well as security forces personnel who freed the country from the grip of colonialism and foreign enemies.

“Hence, His Majesty also expressed the view that if the spirit of the struggle over six decades ago could be inculcated and nurtured among today’s generation in celebrating this historic day, surely the people will be able to observe and appreciate the value of the spirit of patriotism for the country and racial unity,” he said.

While wishing Happy National Day to all Malaysians, Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed gratitude for the unity and harmony of the people continue to be a strong foundation in maintaining stability, peace and prosperity in the country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also prayed for Malaysia to continue to be in the mercy and protection of Allah SWT and blessed with sustenance, prosperity, wellbeing and lasting peace and unity. — Bernama