KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has revised and set a new target of tourist arrivals at 9.2 million with tourism receipts of RM26.8 billion this year.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said this came after the country had almost surpassed the astounding target that it had set for this year at 4.5 million tourist arrivals with RM11.1 billion in tourism receipts, with over 3.21 million tourist arrivals and RM9.35 billion of tourism revenue recorded from January until July.

“This is made possible only with the vigorous initiatives and incentives, including by bringing in international delegates through business events to our country since the reopening of borders and the easing of restrictions for inbound visitors,” she said.

Speaking at the 7th Meet in Malaysia @ Malaysia Business Events Week 2022 here today, Nancy said like other tourism segments, the business events undeniably stimulate business for hospitality-related companies.

Based on studies that are supported by international experience, she said business event visitors spend three times more than the average tourists and have a large multiplier effect.

“Around 40 per cent of them travel with spouses and 60 per cent of them return as tourists later,” she revealed.

Therefore, Nancy said with the theme of “Reshaping Business Events”, today’s event was very timely as Motac is focusing on and continuing to strengthen Malaysia’s value proposition as a business events destination.

“This means mobilising talent, expertise, industry networks as well as technology and innovation resources to provide creative solutions, within and outside the business events ecosystem.

“Technology will be a key enabler and collaboration will be essential to accelerate recovery, and build a more resilient and sustainable industry,” she said.

The event was also attended by the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau chief executive officer Datuk Seri Abdul Khani Daud and Motac Secretary-General Datuk Saraya Arbi. — Bernama