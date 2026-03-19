GEORGE TOWN, March 19 — Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has hailed Penang’s celebrated multicultural harmony as its greatest strength, pointing to the modest celebration of Chinese New Year during Ramadan this year as a palpable example of the state’s spirit of mutual respect.

In his Hari Raya Aidilfitri address today, Chow said the festive season was a prime opportunity to cultivate the “values of love and unity” which form the foundation of life in Penang, an island known for its “atmosphere of mutual respect for the diversity of religions, cultures and backgrounds.”

“The year 2026 is especially remarkable, as the Chinese New Year celebration was held simultaneously with Ramadan al-Mubarak,” Chow said.

“What I observed was that Chinese New Year events were celebrated with modesty out of respect for this blessed month.”

The chief minister reflected on his own experiences attending iftar gatherings across the state, where he met a wide cross-section of society, from educators and farmers to religious teachers and children with special needs.

He said these interactions embodied the spirit of a “Penang family,” which he called the “bedrock of our state’s strength.”

This unique social fabric, he added, ensures there is “no gap between the layers of society in this state, and also between urban and rural areas.”

Chow said that the state’s progress is not measured solely by physical and economic development but is equally grounded in spiritual and communal well-being.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to this inclusive agenda, highlighting a RM25.34 million allocation for 2026 to the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) to empower mosques and suraus as hubs of community unity.