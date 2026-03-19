IPOH, March 19 — Police are actively tracking a man believed to be involved in the attempted theft of cables on Jalan Medan Istana here after a video recording of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said his team detected a video uploaded by the account owner “update11111” on platform X, showing a suspect believed to be committing the act.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident is believed to have taken place on March 17, at about 8.50 pm. A review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at a nearby premises revealed that an unidentified man had tapped on the mosaic manhole cover, believed to be checking the seal before attempting to open it to steal the underground cables.

“The case is being investigated under Section 379/511 of the Penal Code for attempted theft,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Therefore, he said police are actively tracking the suspect, and anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the nearest police station or the Ipoh district police station headquarters (IPD). — Bernama