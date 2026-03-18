SHANGHAI, March 18 — Chinese actor Zhang Linghe is learning the hard way how quickly a throwaway line can spiral — especially in the age of hyper-connected fandoms.

The 28-year-old Love Between Fairy and Devil star has come under fire across South-east Asia after a remark he made on Chinese variety show Hello Saturday was widely interpreted as insensitive.

During a light-hearted segment, Zhang and his Pursuit of Jade co-star Tian Xiwei were asked to sketch portraits of each other.

Reacting to his less-than-flattering likeness, Zhang joked: “I feel like I was born in South-east Asia,” before adding that the drawing resembled Chinese entertainer Yang Di.

What may have been intended as self-deprecating humour quickly took on a different tone online.

Clips of the moment spread rapidly across social platforms, with viewers in countries including Thailand and Vietnam calling out the remark as reinforcing stereotypes about South-east Asian appearances.

The backlash grew as fans debated whether the comment reflected deeper, long-standing regional biases, at a time when sensitivities are already running high following recent controversies involving the fandom of K-pop act Day6.

Zhang Linghe’s apology in both Chinese and English.

Facing mounting criticism, Zhang moved quickly to contain the fallout.

Posting in both English and Chinese on Instagram, the actor issued a public apology: “I am truly sorry that my words on the variety show caused any of you discomfort.”

He added: “Please know that I always believe every culture has its own beauty — and it was never my intention to cause any hurt or be disrespectful.”

Zhang also acknowledged the support he has long received from fans in the region, writing that he has been touched by messages, letters and even fans travelling to China to see him.

“I am deeply grateful for all of it, and the last thing I would ever want is for anyone who supports me to feel sad because of this misunderstanding,” he said.