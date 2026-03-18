KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Four DAP leaders today publicly rebuked Deputy Minister M. Kulasegaran for his presence at a court complex with an activist facing charges, saying the action invited “public controversy” and does not represent the party’s official stance.

In a joint statement, DAP central executive committee (CEC) members Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali, Young Syefura Othman, and Syahredzan Johan, along with Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid, said they were in “complete disagreement” with their fellow party veteran’s actions.

They said that Kulasegaran should have been more mindful of how his actions would be seen, given his official role as a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Department.

“His position in the government demands a higher level of sensitivity towards public perception, particularly concerning the principle that justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done,” the statement read.

The group also insisted that Kulasegaran’s actions were personal and not a party-sanctioned decision.

“Any act of solidarity towards Arun Doraisamy does not represent the stance of DAP,” they said.

The criticism comes a day after Kulasegaran was seen at the Jawi Magistrate’s Court with activist Arun Dorasamy, who was there to face charges of making statements conducive to public mischief.

In his defence yesterday, Kulasegaran explained that he was already in Penang for a meeting and only stopped by the court complex for a brief, coincidental meeting.

He insisted he was not present in the courtroom and had only spoken to Arun to advise him to trust the legal process.

The DAP leaders today concluded by proposing a “middle-ground approach” for the party, urging it to uphold the principle of “innocent until proven guilty” while avoiding any action that could create a perception of interference or partisanship.