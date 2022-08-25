Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Zainuddin Abdul Wahab speaks during a press conference after signing a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with Telekom Malaysia (TM) to promote the ‘Cuti-Cuti Malaysia’ campaign in Kuala Lumpur August 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Tourism Malaysia and Telekom Malaysia (TM) today signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) to promote the ‘Cuti-Cuti Malaysia’ campaign through a digital advertising platform to encourage domestic tourism.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Zainuddin Abdul Wahab said the collaboration involved marketing strategies and digital solutions provided by TM under its subsidiaries and business branches namely TM Info-Media Sdn Bhd and Credence, from July 1 until January 31, 2023.

“The collaboration with TM Info-Media involves digital advertising through screen displays at all 32 TM Point centres nationwide including on the Unifi Wi-Fi Ads, Yellow Pages Banner and Unifi TV platforms in addition to Google Keywords Ads.

“Credence will provide social media analysis involving the use of big data analytics to be evaluated and used by Tourism Malaysia to plan an effective promotion and marketing strategy,” he told a press conference after the MoC signing ceremony.

The MOC was signed by Zainuddin and TM Info-Media chief executive officer and Unifi Business Digital Solutions Sales Head Sean Koh Chin Soon, witnessed by Tourism Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Ong Hong Peng and TM One executive vice president Shazurawati Abd Karim.

Zainuddin added that the collaboration is in line with the Tourism Malaysia Strategic and Marketing Plan 2022-2026 which was also developed based on the National Tourism Policy (DPN) 2020-2030. — Bernama