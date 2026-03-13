KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The upcoming KL Festival (KL Fest) is set to bring the historic heart of the city centre to life with a month-long celebration of arts, culture, and community.

Running from May 6 to 31, the festival will transform heritage buildings, streets, and public spaces around Downtown KL into vibrant hubs for a family-friendly and largely free programme of shared civic experiences.

A collaboration between Think City and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and supported by the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Territories Department, the festival is part of a larger national initiative that includes Visit Malaysia 2026, Warisan KL, and Kuala Lumpur’s designation as a Unesco Creative City of Design.

According to festival director June Tan, KL Fest will unfold across 25 venues and public spaces, presenting over 80 events and more than 700 hours of programming.

“The Festival invites us to look at Kuala Lumpur more closely, to notice the stories embedded in its streets, buildings, and communities,” Tan said.

“Under the theme ‘Memory & Tomorrow,’ we bring together artists who reflect on our shared histories while imagining the futures we want to build, transforming the city into a living stage for all.”

Think City Managing Director Datuk Hamdan Abdul Majeed (second right) along with KL Fest Artistic Director June Tan (middle) pose with guests and dancers at GMBB Kuala Lumpur on March 13, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Think City managing director Datuk Hamdan Abdul Hameed said that culture-led urban activation is a powerful economic driver.

Citing the George Town Festival in Penang as an example, he noted its significant impact on local businesses.

“The number of hotels increased by almost 190 per cent, hotel rooms grew by nearly 150 per cent, while restaurants and related businesses increased by 74 per cent and arts, culture, and craft organisations nearly doubled,” Hamdan said.

“When culture activates a city, economic activities follow. For KL Fest, the intent is similar.”

He added that the festival is part of broader urban regeneration efforts like Warisan KL.

Launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Warisan KL brings together the government, GLICs, GLCs, private partners, and communities.

Hamdan noted that such initiatives could collectively generate around RM7.85 billion in economic value for the city.