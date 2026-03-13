KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan has assured that Malaysia’s petrol and diesel supply remains sufficient, backed by local production.

He said the government is, however, working to secure additional oil reserves to safeguard energy security as tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt global markets.

“Petronas (Petroliam Nasional Berhad) and other oil companies are actively exploring alternative sources to replace supplies affected by the ongoing conflict, even as domestic fuel stocks remain stable,” Amir told a post-Cabinet meeting joint press conference here today.

