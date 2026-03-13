GEORGE TOWN, March 13 — Set to reshape the future of public transport in Penang, Light Rail Transit (LRT) Mutiara Line aims to link the island’s busy corridors through a fast and efficient light rail network.

One of the project’s most striking features is its cross-sea link between Penang Island and the mainland, where the journey across the channel is expected to take only about eight minutes compared to about 82 minutes driving during peak hours.

LRT Mutiara Line project director Azmi Abd Rahman said the connection would significantly improve travel reliability for commuters, particularly those who travel daily between the mainland and the island for work.

“One key benefit is not only shorter travel time but also consistency. The journey across the channel is expected to take about eight minutes and the timing will be consistent, which helps commuters better plan their travel and work schedules,” he told Bernama at the Public Inspection booth in Komtar, recently.

He noted that the project would also benefit commuters from the island who wish to travel to other states by rail, as they could be connected to the Electric Train Service (ETS) at Penang Sentral and continue their journey to cities such as Kuala Lumpur.

On public reaction to the proposed sea-crossing bridge for the LRT line, Azmi said response has been highly encouraging, with more than 90 per cent of Public Inspection respondents supporting the project so far.

He noted that many people are excited about the development, as it would be the first such rail crossing in Malaysia and the bridge, with a main span height of about 62 metres (m) above sea level, would be clearly visible and could potentially become a new landmark for Penang.

“This crossing will be much more visible compared to existing infrastructure across the channel. We hope it will become another iconic structure for Penang and possibly a future tourist attraction,” he said.

Spanning approximately six kilometres, this cross-sea alignment connects Macallum station and Penang Sentral with the end-to-end journey expected to take about eight minutes.

LRT bridge’s published specifications show that it will be over 62m and will have two main navigation spans, each 450m in length which will create a two-way navigational corridor for large ships to pass below, and even Penang’s ferry passengers will get to pass below the bridge every time.

Meanwhile, Azmi said the Public Inspection exercise has been ongoing for about two weeks and has attracted strong participation from residents on both Penang Island and Seberang Perai.

“Feedback so far has been very positive and supportive. We have set up sites for Public Inspection in several locations including Komtar, Penang Sentral, KTM Butterworth station and a few other areas to collect public views,” he said.

Apart from fixed exhibition sites, he said the team is also organising mobile booths at public events to boost engagement, including during festivals such as Chap Goh Meh and the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Earlier, Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) has announced a PI exercise to gather feedback on the Revised Railway Scheme for the LRT Mutiara Line extension.

The three-month PI from February 24 to May 24, 2026, will provide an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the extension of the alignment, station locations, and related project details.

The LRT Mutiara Line, which commenced construction in 2025 and is expected to begin operations in December 2031, will span approximately 29.67 kilometres with 20 stations and two provisional stations.

As the northern region’s first integrated metro system, it is designed to improve connectivity between Penang and the mainland, thus reducing road congestion and improving accessibility. — Bernama