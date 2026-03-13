KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Malaysian Bar has called for the development of a comprehensive National Harmony framework to address recurring disputes involving race, religion and other sensitive societal issues in a structured and lawful manner.

In a statement today, its president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab said recent public tensions arising from disputes over regulatory compliance, places of worship and enforcement actions reflect deeper societal concerns that require principled responses grounded in law.

He said that while enforcement powers exist to maintain order, reliance on force or restrictive measures alone cannot replace the need for legal clarity and institutional solutions.

“The preservation of peace must always be done within the framework of the rule of law. When underlying grievances remain unaddressed, repeated cycles of confrontation risk unearthing what seems to be entrenched resentment and distrust,” he said.

Mohamad Ezri said harmony cannot be achieved through episodic enforcement alone, stressing that a coherent legal framework that commands public confidence is needed.

In this context, the absence of a National Harmony framework in the country has left sensitive disputes to be managed reactively rather than through structured legal processes, he said.

Mohamad Ezri added the Malaysian Bar stands ready to contribute constructively to dialogue and reform efforts aimed at bolstering legal certainty, institutional credibility and social harmony.

He said a principled harmony framework would provide lawful mechanisms to address tensions relating to race, religion and other societal concerns in a consistent and transparent manner.

“The Malaysian Bar emphasises that public sentiment on these matters should not be dismissed as transient political noise. Issues touching on identity, belief and equality resonate deeply with many Malaysians and require careful and lawful engagement.

“Lasting peace is best secured when differences are managed through the law, legal clarity, discourse and mutual respect, rather than through repeated confrontation,” it said. — Bernama