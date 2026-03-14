KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — At a time when most Aidilfitri greetings are sent via digital messages, Norain Mohamad Hadi has chosen to keep tradition alive by sending physical Hari Raya cards — a practice that is slowly fading with the times.

For Norain, 34, a government employee, the tradition not only revives the nostalgia of Hari Raya Aidilfitri but also creates special memories as she has received cards in return from several prominent figures, including members of royal families.

Among the most meaningful was a Hari Raya card she received last year from the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim, describing it as one of the most memorable moments of her life.

“To many people, a Hari Raya card may seem like a small gesture, but when it comes from the Palace, it carries great meaning. When I opened my mailbox and saw the card, I could hardly believe it and felt extremely excited.

“Who would have thought I would receive a Hari Raya card from the King? I was told that only 200 people received it. I felt very grateful and deeply touched,” she told Bernama when met at her home recently.

Norain Mohamad Hadi, 34, writes Raya cards, some addressed to dignitaries, at her home in Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, March 13, 2026. — Bernama pic

Norain also shared that the first Hari Raya card she ever received from a prominent figure was from the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, which she described as a moment of great joy.

She said her interest in sending Hari Raya cards began in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At that time, it was difficult to go out and meet people. Then I came across a Facebook group — a Hari Raya card collectors’ community. From there, I started collecting cards and sending them to friends as well as several prominent figures,” she said.

The Kuala Lumpur-born woman said through the online community, she also learned the proper etiquette of sending and writing Hari Raya cards, including how to address prominent personalities and members of royal families.

According to her, the selection of cards is done carefully, especially when they are meant for royalty or notable figures, including the use of appropriate royal language in the greetings written inside the cards.

“Usually, I will buy the stamps about three months before Ramadan. As for the cards, I would buy some cards from bookstores, some online, and some I design myself before having them printed.

“Normally, the cards are posted about two weeks before Ramadan to ensure they reach the recipients about a week before Aidilfitri,” she said.

Norain Mohamad Hadi, 34, shows Raya cards she received from dignitaries, including His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at her home in Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, March 13, 2026. — Bernama pic

For Norain, sending Hari Raya cards is not merely about preserving an old tradition but also serves as a unique way to communicate with certain figures who are otherwise difficult to reach.

“With ordinary people, we can communicate with them via WhatsApp or contact them directly. But with VIPs, one way to communicate is through letters or cards like these,” she said, adding that she also sent a congratulatory card to the King of the United Kingdom in conjunction with his coronation on May 6, 2023, and received a reply several months later.

She said she allocates about RM500 to RM600 each year to buy cards and stamps, considering it a hobby with sentimental value.

“Physical Hari Raya cards carry sentimental value. You can keep and hold them, unlike digital greetings,” she said.

Her interest is also shared by her eldest child, eight-year-old Fatimah Azzahara Muhamad Firdaus, who often helps paste stamps and also makes her own greeting cards. Norain hopes her daughter will continue the tradition of sending physical greeting cards. — Bernama