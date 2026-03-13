SIBU, March 13 — A 24-year-old local man who allegedly caused a seven-vehicle collision along Jalan Wong Soon Kai here yesterday night has tested positive for drugs.

Acting Sibu police chief Supt Boniface Bajai said the suspect, who was driving a Toyota Vios, was detained following the accident, which occurred at about 9.55pm yesterday.

Preliminary investigations found that the vehicle was travelling towards a traffic light junction along Jalan Wong Soon Kai when it is believed to have failed to stop at the signal before crashing into six other vehicles in front of it.

“Initial urine screening conducted on the driver found that he tested positive for amphetamine-type drugs,” he said in a statement on today.

Boniface said the accident involved seven vehicles in total, including the suspect’s car.

Despite the impact, no serious injuries were reported, although all the vehicles involved sustained significant damage.

“The driver has been detained to assist in investigations,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving on a public road.

If convicted, the offender faces up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine ranging from RM5,000 to RM15,000, and disqualification from holding a driving licence for at least two years, he added. — The Borneo Post