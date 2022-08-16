Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim said before announcing the adjournment that the drafting of the Parliamentary Services Act was in the final stages and would consider the Parliamentary Services Act 1963 that was abolished in 1992. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The second meeting of the fifth session of the 14th Parliament of the Dewan Negara that has been sitting since August 8 has been adjourned to a date to be determined later.

Throughout the six-day sitting, the Dewan Negara passed 25 bills after they were presented and debated by senators.

The bills approved include the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill 2022 to prepare the provision banning MPs from switching parties, the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021 to tackle sexual harassment issues in Malaysia as well as the Housewives’ Social Security Bill 2022 to ensure the social welfare of housewives, their families and communities.

Other bills passed include the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) Bill 2020, The Control of Padi and Rice (Amendment) Bill 2022, the National Forestry (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Tourism Tax (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The sitting also witness the motion brought by Senator Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa relating to the nationality of children born outside the country by Malaysian mothers debated by 11 Dewan Negara members, followed by the wind up by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said.

During the wind up, Ismail said the parties involved in such cases had a right to appeal at the Federal Court as it was just decided at the Appeals Court on August 5.

The last day of the sitting also saw Senator Lim Hui Ying present a motion about the Littoral Combat Ship project (LCS) that was debated by 10 Dewan Negara members, followed by the wind up session by Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Hishammuddin said during the winding up session that the proposal to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate the project will be brought to the Cabinet tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim said before announcing the adjournment that the drafting of the Parliamentary Services Act was in the final stages and would consider the Parliamentary Services Act 1963 that was abolished in 1992.

He said amendments to the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952 was also being coordinated by relevant parties, including preparing the draft of codes and ethics for MPs.

He also thanked all Dewan Negara members for their services and hoped they would review their contributions to Malaysians as a member of the nation’s highest legislative body.

“One thing clearly shown today is that party politics isn’t something that occurs (in the Dewan Negara) as expected as some parties. That speaks highly for Malaysia,” he added. — Bernama