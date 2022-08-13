KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin today said that there are several initiatives already ongoing to tackle the bullying issues faced in Malaysian schools.

Speaking to reporters at the Education Transformation Showcase in Alamanda Shopping Centre, Putrajaya, he said that among the initiatives is the establishment of a taskforce to look into the prevalence of bullying in schools.

"With regards to bullying in schools, firstly we have established a taskforce chaired by former education director general Dr Habibah (Abdul Rahim), to see what we need to look into what we can do within the regulations we have to curb bullying in schools.

"So that is what the taskforce is looking into now," he said.

