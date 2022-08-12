KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Former law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim today denied news reports which suggested that his law firm had indicated it may discharge itself from acting for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the latter's final SRC appeal at the Federal Court if no postponement is granted.

Zaid was referring to news reports regarding an August 10 case management of Najib's SRC International Sdn Bhd case at the Federal Court, but claimed these reports were not correct or accurate.

"My Firm, Zaid Ibrahim Suflan TH Liew & Partners, did not make any statement during the Case Management hearing in Chambers that the Firm will be discharging itself as solicitors. We do not abandon our clients," he said in a statement today.

"Any media report stating the contrary is mischievous and regrettable," he added.

Zaid also stressed that the law firm was not motivated by money when it agreed to represent Najib in this SRC case.

"My Firm agreed to take on this Brief because our client, Dato’ Sri Najib Razak, has legitimate grievances with regard to his conviction, particularly on matters relating to rule of law, the law relating to bias, and conflict of interest," he said.

