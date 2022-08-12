Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is pictured during launch of the Johor state-level Healthy Malaysia National Agenda Tour in Johor Baru August 12, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 11 — The Parliament's Special Select Committee on the Control of Tobacco Products and Smoking Bill 2022, or also known as the tobacco generational endgame (GEG) law, will meet and discuss for the first time next week, the government said today.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he will listen to the views of the committee, consisting of 12 federal lawmakers from the government and Opposition blocs.

"There are several matters that need to be fine-tuned regarding the enforcement and level of fines.

"For next week, we will listen to the views of the special select committee,” he said during a media conference after the launching ceremony of the Johor state-level Healthy Malaysia National Agenda Tour in Bandar Datuk Onn here.

Khairy, who is also the chairman of the special select committee, said going by the letter from Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, both have said they agree in principle.

"All in, about 95 per cent have agreed in principle, but we have yet to refine the provisions of enforcement, the level of fines and so on. We will discuss that,” he said.

On August 2, Dewan Rakyat approved the proposal for the Control of Tobacco Products and Smoking Bill 2022 to be referred to the Parliament's Special Select Committee.

He said he viewed the matter seriously and was prepared to complete the task.

The special select committee is composed of government bloc MPs: Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling); Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit); Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang); Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Masjid Tanah) and Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (Pasir Mas).

It is also composed of Opposition MPs: Lukanisman Awang Sauni (Sibuti); Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (Bandar Kuching); Sivarasa Rasiah (Sungai Buloh); Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad (Kuala Selangor); Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (Tuaran); Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking (Penampang) and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun).

The committee can also invite any parties such as MPs, legal and constitutional experts, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society leaders and other individuals to attend the conference from time to time.

